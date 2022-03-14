The Democratic governor reported 9,532 new coronavirus cases across Kentucky last week, compared with about 12,000 cases the week before. New virus-related cases statewide have declined seven straight weeks, Beshear said. Kentucky’s test positivity rate, which had surpassed 33% during the height of the omicron outbreak, was down to 4.17%, he said.
“While we still have some struggles, while this pandemic is still with us, things continue to move in the right direction," Beshear said during a news conference from Frankfort. "And they are continuing to move at a regular pace. That means cases, positivity rates — all declining — as well as hospitalizations, those in the ICU and those on ventilators. Every metric is moving the right direction.”
While the pandemic is receding, the statewide death toll from the virus remains significant, the governor said. Beshear reported more than 280 deaths statewide last week, comparable to the prior week. That means that many families are "still struggling,” he said.
Meanwhile, the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations was another metric that the governor indicated he would like to see improve. More than 6,450 Kentuckians last week got vaccinated for the first time, more than 8,000 received the second shot and more than 10,800 got their booster shot, he said.
“There's something positive to those numbers, even though they're less than we'd like and it's that they are not necessarily declining week to week,” Beshear said.
The governor added his hope that these overall declines in COVID will continue.
"With everything in COVID moving in the right direction, after today we are going to pause our Monday COVID press updates," Beshear said. "I'm going to hope that pause becomes permanent."
During the briefing the governor was also asked about the legislature's resolution to end Kentucky's state of emergency.
"Senate Joint Resolution 150 is politics at its worst," he said. "It will take food off the tables of more than a half a million Kentuckians. most of them struggling seniors and struggling children."
Republicans in support of the bill said the state of emergency has led to rapid inflation, and it's past time to get rid of it.
"The federal government is providing these extra benefits because COVID hasn't just hit us in terms of health and infection, it has impacted supply chains which has caused to price of food to increase," Beshear said. "Ending the state of emergency, cutting $50 million worth of food to our people is wrong, and for what? There are no restrictions, no COVID restrictions in Kentucky, none. And there haven't been for six moths."
The resolution has been sent to Beshear, it's likely he will veto the legislation.
