LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear now has a piece of jewelry featuring his face.
Work the Metal has "Beshearrings" for pre-sale on its Facebook page for $13.
If you want a pair of earrings, send Work the Metal a direct message on Facebook.
The store can ship to your door, or you can pick them up curbside at their Story Avenue store.
Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Team Kentucky Fund. The fund is helping Kentuckians who need financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.
