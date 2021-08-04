LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Best Buy is already looking for some help for the holidays.
The tech company is hosting a hiring fair at its Kentuckiana Distribution Center in Shepherdsville on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Available jobs include distribution managers, merchandise processors, asset protection and more.
There will be same-day interviews and on-the-spot job offers at the job fair.
Best Buy said it offers a minimum of $15 an hour and flexible schedules.
For details about open positions and to submit applications, click here.
