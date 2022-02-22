LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A class action lawsuit was filed seeking compensation for bettors who say they were cheated after Medina Spirit was disqualified from the 147th Kentucky Derby.
Bob Baffert’s Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first on May 1, 2021, but later tested positive for betamethasone, a corticosteroid banned on race days in Kentucky, was disqualified after a second race day sample also tested positive. Second-place finisher Mandaloun was elevated to Derby winner this week.
Kentucky horse racing stewards announced their decision Monday to disqualify Medina Spirit after a hearing with the trainer and his attorneys.
The lawsuit was filed against Churchill Downs Inc., Bob Baffert and Bob Baffert Racing, Inc. on Tuesday.
Churchill Downs handled $159,278,366 across all pools on the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit states that Medina Spirit shouldn't have been entered or accepted as an entry. It also argues Churchill Downs incorrectly calculated the payouts and incorrectly settled losing wagers.
One of the plaintiffs claims he and his partners should collect at least a million dollars in winnings. The lawsuit claims plaintiffs are entitled to unsettled pari-mutuel wagers made by them based on the first five finishers of the race.
The lawsuit was filed last year, but was dismissed.
