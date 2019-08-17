LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Betty Lee Ashbury Jones, wife of Humana co-founder David Jones, died Friday at the age of 86.
"Betty’s love and generous spirit touched many lives, and she will be greatly missed here and abroad," Jones' family said in a statement.
Jones was born March 1, 1933, in Louisville and grew up in the Crescent Hill neighborhood. Her father, Prosser Lee Ashbury, was a pharmacist and longtime proprietor of Ashbury Berman Drugs in St. Matthews, and her mother Lillias Hutchins Ashbury taught at Masonic Home School and Eastern High School.
Jones was a member of the last all-girls class of J.M. Atherton School for Girls and went on to graduate with honors from the University of Louisville, where she was voted Outstanding Freshman Woman and met her future husband of 65 years, David Jones. The two married in 1954, went on to raise five children together and have 11 grandchildren.
After graduation, Jones taught middle school in Norfolk, Virginia, and preschoolers in New Haven, Connecticut. She went on to earn her Master's degree in French at Middlebury College, and the school has since been renamed in her honor. She returned to Louisville and taught French at U of L and Jefferson Community College.
"In addition to the joy she brought to our students, she gave me the greatest gifts—her amazing patience, a shared love of teaching and language learning, and a gracious and inspirational friendship that I will cherish all my life," Kelly Judd, who taught with Jones in Virginia, said in an email.
Jones' interest in science, health, medicine and education led her to be an active participant in the Humana Foundation’s Romanian Assistance Project, which helped rebuild the country's health care system, for more than 16 years. From 1990 to 2006, she took seven trips to Romania with her husband and made lifelong friendships with the people she interacted with
"Betty's kind and compassionate partnership with David guided the Romanian Assistance Project. Her love of science, reflective gentleness, and insight into human nature assured a humanistic approach to the project," said Dr. Sal Bertolone, a Louisville participant in the project, via email.
"Betty's hand also influenced women's issues including mental, physical and spiritual wellness. In addition to the project's medical education of physicians, nurses, social workers, and art therapists, Betty promoted foreign language acquisition among participants and a concept of volunteerism throughout the country of Romania."
Betty and David Jones donated millions of dollars to their Louisville community over the years, including $15 million of a $120-million project to develop the 3,700-acre Parklands of Floyds Fork in 2013.
"The footprints of (Betty and David's) partnership and passion for Louisville, for education, for health and for community crisscross the city," the family said.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin also tweeted their condolences Saturday morning.
Very sad to hear of the passing of Betty Jones, an incredible woman who led with quiet strength and determination to lift up those around her. Our thoughts are with the Jones family.— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) August 17, 2019
"Very sad to hear of the passing of Betty Jones, an incredible woman who led with quiet strength and determination to lift up those around her," Fischer wrote. "Our thoughts are with the Jones family."
The hearts of many across Kentucky & across our nation grieve with the Jones family today as they mourn the loss of a truly extraordinary wife, mother and grandmother... She blessed the lives of many in ways that have forever changed the course of history https://t.co/EmPfjv2J1H— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) August 17, 2019
"The hearts of many across Kentucky & across our nation grieve with the Jones family today as they mourn the loss of a truly extraordinary wife, mother and grandmother," Bevin wrote. "She blessed the lives of many in ways that have forever changed the course of history."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.