LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The smoke has cleared in the 2019 Kentucky primary, and it is going to be Bevin vs. Beshear in the fall.
There is certainly bad blood between Republican Governor Matt Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Now, for the first time, they will face off at the ballot box instead of in the courtroom.
But Tuesday's primary results show both men face big challenges.
Bevin emerged from the governor's mansion after a slimmer-than-expected primary win.
He received 52.3 percent of the vote against three challengers, including state Rep. Robert Goforth, who won 39 percent.
But Bevin appeared confident when asked if he was concerned about uniting his party and winning a second term.
"If you remember four years ago at this time, I won by 83 votes. So the answer to that would be no," Bevin said.
Republican consultant Les Fugate said Bevin does have work to do.
"Obviously you would like to see that number higher going into the general election," said Fugate. "Hopefully it serves as a wake-up call about the areas they need to address as they go into the campaign."
Beshear also faces a fractured party after a bruising three-way primary in which he won 37.8 percent of the vote. Beshear addressed the issue during his acceptance speech.
"Every single individual who voted a different way tonight, I'm going to earn your vote," said Beshear.
But Beshear's bigger challenge will be trying to win at least some of the disaffected Republicans.
"The good news is there's a lot of disaffected Republicans in this race for Andy Beshear," said Democratic consultant Sherman Brown.
Both sides agree it is going to be a nasty campaign. In fact, the attacks have already started.
The progressive group American Bridge 21st Century unleashed a video calling Bevin "The most corrupt governor in America" and "Too corrupt for the Commonwealth."
Bevin released a video listing his accomplishments and blasting Beshear.
"We are marching Kentucky forward," said Bevin in the video. "Andy Beshear on the other hand wants to take Kentucky back to the not-so-good-old-days."
The video also attacks Beshear as, "Someone who cozies up to Planned Parenthood, supports the ACLU, and is proud of the fact that he voted for Hillary Clinton."
To win this fall, Fugate said Bevin needs to focus on the economy and social issues.
"And try to say that Andy Beshear is too out-of-step and too liberal for Kentucky," he said.
Brown said Beshear must make the race about Bevin and his sometimes controversial comments.
"That's what you're going to see, and you're going to hear from the campaign, largely, I think," said Brown. "Using his own words against him."
Bevin is expected to play the Trump card.
The President will likely campaign for Bevin, both firing up Republicans, and energizing Democrats and moderates.
