LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's governor is urging students throughout the state to bring their bibles to school on Thursday.
Matt Bevin sent out a Tweet addressing Kentucky students on Tuesday encouraging them to "#BringYourBible" to school Thursday, Oct. 3.
👇 STUDENTS 👇#BringYourBible to School Day is THIS Thursday, Oct. 3! The Judeo-Christian principles that are bound in this book are timeless, containing an amazing amount of history, knowledge, wisdom and guidance...Bring it. Read it. Share it. #WeAreKY pic.twitter.com/w2R1hEMm6V— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) October 1, 2019
"The Judeo-Christian principles that are bound in this book are timeless, containing an amazing amount of history, knowledge, wisdom and guidance ..." Bevin Tweeted.
In the video, Bevin says Thursday is "Bring Your Bible to School" day across the country. He encourages students to bring it, read it and share it with others, calling it "the most well-read, most-published book in the history of the world."
This isn't the first time the governor has encouraged students to participate. He has sent out similar videos around this time of year for the past two years.
Bevin ceremoniously signed a bill in June of 2017 allowing Kentucky public schools to teach the Bible in class.
