ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Locked in a tight race re-election campaign, Gov. Matt Bevin is working to make sure his Republican base remains on the bus.
Bevin and the rest of the Republican ticket launched a bus tour Friday, across western Kentucky. It was the first time all the Republican candidates had campaigned together.
The first stop was a Shoney’s restaurant in Elizabethtown that was packed with GOP supporters.
“With your presence and your enthusiasm, we're going to win this campaign and we're going to win this election,” Republican Congressman Brett Guthrie told the crowd.
The event was a display of Republican unity with the election less than two weeks away.
“This is the most diverse, most representative ticket that has ever been put forward - ever in the history of Kentucky by either party,” said Bevin, as he pointed out that the ticket includes white, black, Hispanic, women, urban, and rural candidates.
Although Kentucky has been trending Republican for years, Democrats still outnumber Republicans among registered voters.
“Every one of us will need Republican and Democrat votes to win. It's as simple as that,” Bevin told reporters.
The restaurant crowd cheered the message, which was pro-life, pro-Trump, and pro-economy.
“Are people better off now than they were four years ago. Without any question the answer is yes,” said Bevin.
But even as Republicans rally the troops, Democrat Andy Beshear has picked up some GOP support, including Republican State Senator Dan Seum.
In an interview, Beshear told WDRB News it is his message that is unifying Kentuckians.
“I see an energy out there amongst Kentucky voters that are looking for a governor that listens more than he talks, and solves more problems than he creates,” said Beshear.
But Bevin is counting on conservatives to jump on board his bus - regardless of party.
“We ask people, vote your values and not your party,” he said.
The Bevin bus was expected to make up to six stops across western Kentucky.
His campaign said similar bus tours are planned for other parts of the state as the Nov. 5 Election Day approaches.
