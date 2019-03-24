LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin says he plans to fight a lawsuit filed by the ACLU that temporarily blocks a new abortion law.
Bevin signed House Bill 5 on Tuesday, which would ban abortions based on a fetus' race, gender or disability. But, the ACLU had filed a motion just days before with federal Judge David Hale, requesting that he order Bevin to notify the court and the ACLU as soon as the bill was signed.
Lawmakers had passed the bill with an emergency clause, meaning it would go into effect as soon as Bevin signed it. The ACLU filing the motion because it said it wanted to know as soon as the bill became law so they could immediately file suit to block it.
The ACLU says it took action on HB 5 after the governor signed Senate Bill 9, which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, without public notice, forcing a temporary closure of the EMW Clinic in downtown Louisville until the ACLU blocked the law in court.
Wednesday, just days after Senate Bill 9 was blocked by a federal judge, Hale granted a temporary restraining order to block the new law.
"Time and again, the Kentucky legislature and Gov. Matt Bevin have tried to prevent patients from seeking care at EMW, and each time the federal district court has stopped them," ACLU attorney Brigitte Amiri said after the judge's order Wednesday.
The ACLU will ask that the two laws be kept on hold pending a resolution of the case, Amiri said. But in a video posted on YouTube Sunday, Bevin said he will fight back.
"We will fight the ACLU's lawsuit against this bill with every resource at our disposal ..." the governor said on Twitter. "With overwhelming bipartisan support for HB 5, Kentuckians made it clear that discrimination against unborn children based on their race, gender or perceived disability is unacceptable."
*** UPDATE ON HB 5 ***With overwhelming bipartisan support for HB 5, Kentuckians made it clear that discrimination against unborn children based on their race, gender or perceived disability is unacceptable.https://t.co/LteUwo66wy— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) March 24, 2019
We will fight the ACLU's lawsuit against this bill with every resource at our disposal...We will continue to fight for life. #WeAreKY #WeAreProLife— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) March 24, 2019
In the video, Bevin called the bill a "non-eugenics" bill that says "it's not appropriate to single out a child to be killed based on something that you don't desire about that child."
The Kentucky law blocked Wednesday would require doctors performing abortions to certify in writing that, to their knowledge, their patient did not want to end her pregnancy because of concern over her unborn child's sex, race, color, national origin or disability. Doctors violating the measure would face felony prosecution and the loss of their medical license. Any clinic where a violation occurred would lose its license. Pregnant women would not face penalties.
Supporters of the measures have said it would ban discrimination against fetuses because of race, gender or disability, but the ACLU argues that it removes a woman's right to an abortion if the state "disapproves of her reason" for the procedure.
Watch Bevin's full video update below:
