LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Is it an innocent invitation or a trap?
University of Louisville officials have confirmed reports of female students being approached on campus.
"The University of Louisville Police Department has received reports from students raising concerns about being approached by individuals inviting them to a Bible study. No criminal activity has been reported." said John Karman III, director of media relations for U of L. "However, ULPD advises all students to be aware of any suspicious activity and to report concerns to the department at 502-852-6111."
"When you don't know who you can trust, it's really scary," said Iyana Burton, a senior at U of L.
Ironically, the concern started after the female students were invited to Bible study.
Metro Council President David James received a call from university employees and explained some of the concern.
"Maybe, falling for the con of coming to Bible study or some other event that wasn't real and then being trapped into a human trafficking situation," James said.
According to an email, sent to students, "a female student was approached by a woman in the library who was trying to get her to follow her to an undisclosed location in order to join their group."
"There needs to be more of an investigation to find out what the intent was," James said.
James doesn't know if the invitations are legitimate, but he said the concern is real.
"When I first saw it, I contacted some people I know at U of L and said, 'Hey, is this, is this real?'" James said. "And they said, 'Yeah, they're talking about it all over campus.'"
"This was brought to my attention about three days ago," said Summer Dickerson, founder of Women of the Well.
Dickerson, a former victim of human trafficking, has spent the last several years trying to help others. She said human traffickers will use anything and anybody.
"They will use men. They will use women," she said. "It kind of makes sense to use women, because if a woman approaches me, my guard is automatically going to be down a little bit, because it's a woman, right?"
Although no crimes have been committed, students are still on alert.
"I do try to travel in groups, and if I feel unsafe, my boyfriend, I'll just call him and he'll walk me in," Burton said.
