LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was hit while riding his bicycle and died at the hospital.
Officers responded to the 3600 block of Parthenia Avenue, in the Jacobs neighborhood, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on a report of a person down, according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived they found a man, identified Sunday as 51-year-old Gregory Hannin, with several injuries near a garage in an alley behind a home on Parthenia Avenue, Mitchell said. He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition and later died.
Mitchell said further investigation revealed Hannin had been hit by a vehicle "possibly while he was riding a bicycle in the alley."
Investigators with LMPD's Traffic Unit recovered evidence at the scene and determined that the incident was a motor vehicle fatality, Mitchell said.
The driver left the scene before officers responded, and police say they do not have a description of the vehicle or the person who was driving it.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you're urged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
