LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a double hit-and-run in Pleasure Ridge Park early Sunday morning.
Officers with LMPD's Third Division responded to a report of a person down in the road near Terry and Wood roads around 2:30 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said in a statement. That's between Greenwood Road and Lower Hunters Trace.
Once on scene, police found the victim in the southbound lane of Terry Road near River Point Road. Ellis said officers called LMPD's Traffic Unit to the scene. Investigators determined the victim was riding their bike in the southbound lanes of Terry Road when they were hit by an unknown vehicle and ejected from the bike. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, Ellis said.
Through their investigation, police learned that a second vehicle hit the victim and also fled the scene without stopping.
The victim, whose age has not yet been provided, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ellis said LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation as a hit-and-run. Police do not yet have a description for either vehicle.
Police are asking anyone who has information or may have been in the area at the time of the incident to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
This story will be updated if and when more information becomes available.
