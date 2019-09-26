LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A woman riding a bicycle was killed early Thursday morning on Fern Valley Road.
The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. on Fern Valley Road near Ulrich Avenue, which is not far from Preston Highway. Police say the woman and the driver of the vehicle that hit her were both eastbound when the driver hit the bicycle from behind and kept going.
Police do not have a description of the vehicle.
Both eastbound lanes of Fern Valley Road near Ulrich are shut down while police investigate. One westbound lane was also shut down around 7:30 a.m. There's no word on when the road will reopen.
Anyone with information about the crash should call 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
