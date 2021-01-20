LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 16 million people in the United States have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Wednesday morning, more than 2 million people have already received the second dose of the vaccine.
The agency said more than 36 million doses have been distributed, but experts worry that the demand will outpace the supply.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden started his term in office on Wednesday with a new strategy to fight the respiratory virus. His plan includes joining the World Health Organization (WHO) and making masks mandatory on federal property.
This comes as the death toll in the U.S. from the virus has surpassed 400,000.
"We're entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus," Biden said Wednesday. "We must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation."
Hospitalizations have leveled off in some hard-hit states, where the state's transmission rate has decreased.
Now, some state leaders are trying to get more vaccines and are calling on the federal government to release the doses being held in reserve.
Biden has a goal of vaccinated 100 million people during his first 100 days in office.
