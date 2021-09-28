LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Regardless of vaccination status, all guests, staff and vendors will be required to wear a mask while visiting Rupp arena -- and that includes during the Big Blue Madness event set for Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.
According to a news release, tickets to the event are free and will be distributed online through TicketMaster.com and the TicketMaster app, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.
"All patrons require a ticket for Big Blue Madness, regardless of age," the news release from UK Athletics states. "Online orders will have a minimal service fee attached, and there will be a limit of four tickets per household. All duplicate orders will be automatically canceled. Due to high demand, UK Athletics cannot guarantee that all fans will receive tickets."
Big Blue Madness will feature introductions of both the men's and women's basketball teams, practice drills, videos and more.
The event will be operated at full capacity.
