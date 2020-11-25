LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many big box stores like Walmart, Target and Best Buy will be closed for Thanksgiving this year, but they will be open for Black Friday.
The stores say they are offering their sales online, and expanded deal days to cut down on foot traffic. Big box stores are also offering delivery and curbside pick-up options.
Best Buy, for example, says customers who have to wait to shop or get help will be given a digital queue that allows them to wait socially distant in the store or in their cars.
For people who decide to shop in-person, stores say they have safety measures in place — like mask requirements and social distance guidelines.
Below are some big retailers that will be open for Black Friday and their opening hours. Click the links for more information on ways they plan to accommodate customers.
- Walmart -- Opens 5 a.m.
- Target -- Opens 7 a.m.
- Best Buy -- Opens 5 a.m.
- Costco -- Opens 9 a.m.
- Sam's Club -- Regular hours
- Walgreens -- Regular hours
- Ulta -- Opens at 6 a.m.
- Sears -- Opens at 7 a.m.
- Old Navy -- Opens at 12 a.m.
- Menards -- Opens at 6 a.m.
- Michaels -- Opens at 7 a.m.
- Meijer -- Opens at 8 a.m.
- Macy's -- Opens at 5 a.m.
- Kohl's -- Opens at 5 a.m.
- Lowe's -- Opens at 6 a.m.
- JCPenny -- Opens at 5 a.m.
- HomeGoods -- Regular hours
- Hobby Lobby -- Regular hours
- Home Depot -- Opens at 6 a.m.
- Half Price Books -- Regular hours
- H&M -- Regular Hours
- GameStop -- Opens at 7 a.m.
- Dillard's -- Opens at 9 a.m.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods -- Opens at 5 a.m.
- CVS -- Regular hours
- Cabela's -- Opens at 5 a.m.
- Burlington -- Opens at 7 a.m.
- Bed Bath & Beyond -- Opens at 6 a.m.
- Bass Pro Shops -- Opens at 5 a.m.
- Bath & Body Works -- Opens at 6 a.m.
For more on other stores and their hours visit BlackFriday.com.
