LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual arts festival has taken over Waterfront Park this weekend.
The Big Four Arts Festival is being held at the lawn of the Big Four Bridge on River Road on Saturday and Sunday. More than 25,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event.
The seventh annual festival has more than 150 artists, jewelers and artisans from around the country. There are also food trucks, beer, cocktails, live music and hands-on activities.
"This is my first time being here so I have never been to the show but it seems like it's a really great exhibition," said artist Todd Herzberg. "A lot of great artists here and they put on a really good show for everybody.
Admission is $5 with ticket sales going to support Bridgehaven Mental Health Services. The art festival goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.