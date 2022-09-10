LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of art lovers gathered in downtown Louisville searching for deals.
More than 20,000 people are expected over the weekend for the Big Four Arts Festival hosted at the Big Four Bridge. The festival has more than 150 artists from around the country selling everything from jewelry, ceramics or paintings.
It's one of the largest art shows in the area.
"I have done some shows here, not this particular show and in Lexington," said Jeffrey Hollington, an artist from Atlanta. "I just really like the vibe and the people so I thought I would give it a try and it's a great location underneath all the bridges so I just thought it was really cool."
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the gate.
