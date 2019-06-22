LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The veterinary bills are adding up for animals that are abused and neglected every day, so some local bikers teamed up with The Arrow Fund to help out.
The masons from Solomon's Gate Keepers hosted the first Ride to End Animal Cruelty Poker Run on Saturday.
Fifty people participated in the poker run, which started at The Arrow Fund's headquarters, 1000 Envoy Cir., and ended at Kingfish on River Road.
The Arrow Fund helps nurture abused and neglected animals back to health so they are able to be adopted into a loving home.
"The Arrow Fund, these folks do a lot of good work, and I can't stress enough how much they need the help so they can provide medical care for animals that are senselessly abused," said Ken Reno, President of Solomon's Gate Keepers.
