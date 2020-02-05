LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A bill that would allow children older than 12 accused of major crimes to be tried in adult courts and sent to state prisons has passed the Indiana senate.
Senate Bill 449 passed by a 31-18 vote Tuesday. The bill was proposed in response to a 2018 shooting at Noblesville West Middle School, where a 13-year-old boy shot his teacher and classmate. He confessed and will be in juvenile jail until he turns 18 and is placed on probation.
Supporters of the bill want children older than 12 who are accused of violent crimes like rape, murder or robbery to be waived out of the juvenile justice system.
Senate Bill 449 next moves to Indiana's House of Representatives for consideration.
