LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A bill that would remove restrictions for veterinarians to report animal abuse has passed the Kentucky Senate.
State law currently prohibits vets from reporting the abuse of an animal in their care unless the owner allows it or there is a court order, but Senate Bill 21 would reverse that.
State Sen. Paul Hornback, R- Shelbyville, said Kentucky is the only state with a law that restricts a vet's ability to report abuse.
The Senate passed the bill unanimously with a 35-0 vote. It now heads to the House for consideration.
