LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky students could soon use their KEES merit scholarships for qualified workforce training programs.
The KEES scholarship is the money awarded to Kentucky high school graduates for earning good grades. It can be used to pay for college tuition or registered apprenticeships.
House Bill 61, sponsored by Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser, expands the KEES scholarship to cover reimbursement for eligible workforce training programs in health care, business, IT, logistics, advanced manufacturing or construction.
The workforce training programs must have an articulated credit agreement with a post secondary institution, meaning the workforce training classwork would transfer and count toward a degree.
This is similar to the expansion of the registered apprenticeship program that occurred in 2017, and would be another avenue for students to achieve job training and join the workforce.
The goal is to attract students to occupations that need the most workers in Kentucky.
The Executive Director of Knight School of Welding, David Tofaute, says there is a shortage of skilled welders because not enough high school students are interested in the trade.
“I see a shortage of skilled welders that work in manufacturing or construction,” Tofaute said. “And the employers are all telling me the same thing. They want someone that's willing to show up for work because they have work ready for them to do.”
Kasey Mathias is a student at Knight School of Welding. She already has a good paying job lined up when she’s finished her six week program.
“When you lift up your hood, you're like ‘oh look what I just did!’” Mathias said.
She says the KEES scholarship would make a positive difference attracting students to a program like the one in which she's enrolled.
House Bill 61 just cleared the House Education Committee and is heading to the full house for consideration.
Copyright 2019. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.