LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 50 Republican lawmakers in Indiana filed a bill Tuesday that would limit COVID-19 vaccine mandates, FOX59 reported.
House Bill 1001 would require any employer with a vaccine mandate to also offer a testing option, and the employer would have to cover the costs of the tests.
"It's a balance," said State Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis), one of the co-authors of the bill. "And as this moves through the process, we'll probably continue to have a discussion on it."
Some business leaders in Indiana criticized the proposal during a public meeting last week. Democrats in the state argue Republicans are hurting businesses during the process.
"I don't think we should be doing anything at this critical point when we are trying to recover our economy and balance that with protecting life," State Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis) said.
Medical experts fear fewer people will get vaccinated if the proposal becomes a law. The bill will be considered in January.
