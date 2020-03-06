LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed Indiana law that would change the amount of hours minors could work in local businesses is heading to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk.
Indiana currently has several laws in place that set restrictions for minor workers. The proposed bill increases the number of hours that 16- and 17-year-olds can work from 30 hours a week to 40 hours a week.
If approved, the legislation would also allow teens to work later hours with parental permission.
It is unknown if Holcomb plans to sign the bill into law.
