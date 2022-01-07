LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana lawmakers are trying to implement recommended changes to improve law enforcement training, reported by FOX59.
State Senator Michael Crider introduced a bill that would expand the state's law enforcement training board. The board ensures standards are in place across the state, from training to hiring.
There's currently 17 members on the board. The new bill would add four new civilian positions.
"It does give you the opportunity to have more perspective at the table," Crider said to FOX59. "And those are important."
Crider, (R-Greenfield), says under the proposal, a few law enforcement positions currently on the board would be replaced with civilians, which is part of Gov. Eric Holcomb's agenda.
It's one of several changes in the works following a third-party review of Indiana's law enforcement agencies.
