LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A bill that raises the age to buy tobacco products in Kentucky is one step closer to becoming law.
The state Senate voted 28-10 on Thursday in favor of Senate Bill 56, which would bring the state's law in line with a new federal law raising the age to purchase tobacco products from the 18 to 21 years old.
If signed into law, the legislation would allow tobacco products to be confiscated from those under 21, but individuals wouldn't face criminal penalties. Instead, the businesses that sold them the tobacco would be penalized.
Senate Bill 56 now moves to the House of Representatives.
