LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A proposed law that would allow Kentucky residents to get alcohol sent directly to their homes has passed the Kentucky House of Representatives.
Representatives approved House Bill 415 with a 52-33 vote Thursday. The bill would make it possible for spirits, wine or beer to be shipped to Kentucky homes.
The legislation now heads to the state Senate for consideration. Similar bills have been proposed in years past but have not been signed into law.
