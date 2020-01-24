LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lawmakers in Kentucky could pass a bill to create a statewide training program for mental health first aid.
House Bill 153 cleared the Kentucky House, 93-0, and is now in the Kentucky Senate.
The bill would allow educators, law enforcement and first responders to "diffuse a crisis early" by offering them evidence-based mental training to use.
Rep. Tina Bojanowski is co-sponsoring the bill and said her experience with a similar program through JCPS made an impression on her.
Training costs would be covered by grants administered by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
