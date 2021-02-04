LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Giving up a newborn baby could be one of the toughest decisions a mother will ever face, but an Indiana lawmaker and a CEO believe the decision could also save lives.
State Rep. Randy Frye wrote House Bill 1032, which would remove some of the restrictions in place when it comes to the state's Safe Haven Baby Box laws.
"Nobody wants to know that they were unwanted," said Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.
In addition to leading the organization, Kelsey's passion for the mission is personal.
"I think I am pretty blessed to be what I am doing today," she said. "And if the tragedy of my beginnings launched me here, then it definitely was Christ's purpose for me. I had to dig deep into my faith and find purpose through pain, and that's what I've done with the Safe Haven Baby Boxes. It is taking my pain and giving women of this state and this country purpose to utilize these and to keep their child safe."
Indiana's Safe Haven Law allows parents to anonymously surrender an infant without fear of prosecution.
Kelsey believes the law has saved lives and prevented mother's from abandoning their babies in unsafe environments.
"They don't really want to dump their child in a dumpster," she said. "They don't want to dump their child in a trash can. They want to keep their child safe, but they don't want people to see who they are."
Right now, there are 58 Safe Haven Baby Boxes throughout Indiana, but HB 1032 could add more.
"House Bill 1032 passed on Tuesday, unanimously," Frye said. "In the House of Representatives, 97-0."
Frye wrote HB1032, which would expand where baby boxes can be located.
"Any municipal building that's staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week," he said. "So it can be an ambulance station. It could be a 911 center. It could be a police station, although I don't recommend that."
Frye said that could nearly double the number of baby boxes already in place in the state.
"My goal is a minimum of one in every county," Frye said. "There's 92 counties in Indiana, so I would like to see one in every county."
But first, the bill needs to clear the Senate.
"Hopefully, the bill can move through the Senate like it did through the house and go to the governor for a signature," Frye said. "This gives us the opportunity to have these boxes in communities that currently can't do it."
Both Frye and Kelsey believe the baby boxes are saving lives.
"We haven't had a dead baby in the state of Indiana since 2014, and we launched in 2016," Kelsey said. "We've had a record number of babies in our boxes and no dead babies in our state, and that's where the success is. So if we have to give more communities this option, then, we should do it."
On Thursday, benches were dedicated next to baby boxes in Madison and in Boone County.
"A mom could walk up here and sit down, contemplating this a couple of months, prior to her delivery," Kelsey said.
"I think it's really a nice gesture to place the bench there, where a mother may want to sit down and have a bonding moment with her child before she places it in the bassinet," Frye added.
Benches are being dedicated at locations across the state in honor of Ataya Kaser, a 14-year-old volunteer who was killed in a car accident on Oct. 7, 2018.
"We just wanted to make sure that Ataya's memory is kept alive with Safe Haven Baby Boxes," Kelsey said.
Ataya was a freshman at Leo High School in Leo, Indiana, carried a 4.0 GPA and was in the process of signing up for some college classes online. Family and friends say education was a top priority.
Ataya supported and attended Safe Haven Baby Boxes events with her mother, who continues to volunteer with the organization. And that's why The Ataya Kaser Memorial Scholarship Fund was created. The money will go directly to scholarship winners determined by Safe Haven Baby Boxes Scholarship Committee. The scholarship is also meant to raise awareness about the baby boxes.
"When these kids do the application for the scholarship, it's always on educating their community on the Safe Haven law," Kelsey said. "So they don't get money just because. They have to do work on the Safe Haven law in their area to get the $4,000 scholarship."
For information about Safe Haven Baby Boxes and the Ataya Kaser Memorial Fund, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.