FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) — The Kentucky House has endorsed legalizing medical marijuana.

The yearslong debate now shifts to the Senate on whether Kentucky should join the majority of states allowing medical marijuana.

Supporters say medical marijuana would ease the suffering of many Kentuckians.

Opponents say they worry that Kentucky’s cannabis policy would become more lenient over the years if medical marijuana gets a legal foothold. They say that would worsen drug addiction woes.

