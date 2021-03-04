LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill that would throw a flag on threatening sports officials is taking its first step in the Kentucky Senate.
House Bill 89 would make intimidation of a sports official a crime.
Supporters said the bill is not intended to punish fans for yelling at an official over a bad call, but it would be a Class A misdemeanor to actually threaten a sports official. It could lead to a year in jail and a $500 fine.
"That's to address a situation where there's actually an intent by an individual to cause harm to that official, cause threat to their family, threat to their business, a threat to their property, and those things happened to me over the the course of years," Rep. David Hale, R-Wellington, said.
Supporters also said the bill is needed because it's getting harder to recruit referees. The bill has already cleared the House and now goes to the full Senate for a vote.
