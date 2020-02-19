LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed law that would provide constitutional rights to crime victims in Kentucky is getting closer to passage.
Senate Bill 15 passed out of the Kentucky Senate State & Local Government Committee on Wednesday, according to Marsy’s Law For Kentucky.
Marsy’s Law would amend the state constitution to guarantee crime victims certain rights, including that they be notified of court proceedings related to their case. Kentucky voters approved the law in 2018 in a ballot measure, with 63% supporting it. However, the Kentucky Supreme Court voided it, ruling the question on the ballot was too vague.
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton, reintroduced the amendment in Frankfort in January.
Marsy’s Law would require, among other things, that crime victims be notified of and heard during court proceedings related to their case.
While Westerfield told WDRB News in January that he wants to make sure that crime victims are provided with certain rights, many defense and prosecuting attorneys worry about how the law would increase departments’ work loads without providing extra resources.
Westerfield said in a news release Wednesday that he was “pleased” with the proposal moving forward.
“I ... look forward to the next steps to ensure this important amendment is back on the ballot for Kentucky voters in November,” he said.
Marsy’s Law for Kentucky said it was “thrilled” at the bill’s progress.
“We appreciate the strong and steady support from all the advocates throughout the Commonwealth who have helped champion this important effort to provide victims the constitutionally protected rights they deserve,” the organization said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.