LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky students could soon use KEES money for trade certifications.
KEES is scholarship money Kentucky students earn in high school for good grades. A panel of lawmakers gave their approval Tuesday morning for a bill that would allow students to use their KEES money to pay for certifications after high school, like a commercial driver's license, coding or phlebotomy.
Next, the bill would need to pass through the full House.
