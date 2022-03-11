LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billie Eilish takes the stage Friday night at the KFC Yum! Center, and some fans camped outside for two days in hopes of getting the first shot at general admission spots for the show.
Some fans started waiting at 10 a.m. Thursday. There were lots of fans in lawn chairs with blankets early Friday.
Amber Mahoney, who was among the dozens of people waiting in line, said Eilish's music resonates with women in her age group.
"I think that teenage girls going through a lot of hard stuff just relate to her music and can express themselves in their own way by listening to her music and some of the songs she has explains exactly the way we feel," Mahoney said.
Friday's show is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert goers are required to wear masks and show proof of a COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test.
Since the release of her debut single “Ocean eyes” in 2015, Eilish has made her mark on the charts with her breakout album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" The album was written, produced and recorded entirely by Eilish and brother Finneas.
The 20-year-old has received critical praise for "Everything I Wanted," which won record of the year at the Grammys. She is also the youngest person to record a title song for a James Bond movie, "No Time to Die."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.