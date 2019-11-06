LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billy Joel will play a stadium show in the home of the Cincinnati Reds next year.
The "Piano Man" announced his first-ever concert at the Great American Ball Park. It's scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
"I am a huge Billy Joel fan," Reds and Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench said in a release. "What sets Billy Joel's music apart is how it makes you feel. Every song evokes emotion, triggering memories from throughout my life. Having him perform his timeless hits at the home of the Reds is going to be unforgettable."
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and Reds.com/BillyJoel.
Pre-sales begin on Monday, Nov. 11 for fans with an American Express card. Cincinnati Reds season ticket holders can also get in on the pre-sale. Details will be sent directly to them.
Joel is a legendary performer with a career that spans four decades with hits like "Uptown Girl," "Honesty," "Just the Way You Are," Movin' Out," "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me" and "My Life." The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has sold out Madison Square Garden more than 60 consecutive times. Joel has been honored by the Library of Congress with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, the Kennedy Center, MusiCares Foundation and Songwriters Hall of Fame. His many honors include both GRAMMY and Tony awards.
In 2016, the Library of Congress selected "Piano Man" for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, and artistic significance."
