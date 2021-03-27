LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of family and friends gathered socially distant Saturday to celebrate the 95th birthday of World War II veteran in Jeffersonville.
"A surprise is a surprise. And I'm too damn old to jump up and down," Sgt. William C. Polen said while laughing.
Polen, who was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944, "served his country proudly," Honor Flight Bluegrass said in a Facebook post.
The southern Indiana man was "surprised" with a parade that includes U.S. Air Force vehicles, Mission BBQ's armored truck, fire trucks and police cars.
Honor Flight Bluegrass helped organize the birthday party, where Polen was also gifted dozens of birthday cards from across the country.
