LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Che'Ronne Briscoe never considered living under the same roof in Louisville with her 13-year-old daughter and mother risky.
"I thought what we had was rare," Briscoe said. "It has worked really well for us and my mom is a big part of our lives."
But Briscoe's daughter is a competitive cheerleader and her mom has Crohn's disease.
"So when the gyms opened, we were kind of in and out," she said. "So it really raised some concerns to the Crohn's disease that she has."
And it has also raised concerns with top infectious disease experts in the country.
In a recent interview, Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, explained the changing face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If you're in multi-generational households, and there's an outbreak in your rural area or in your city, you need to really consider wearing a mask at home, assuming that you're positive if you have individuals in your households with comorbidities," she said.
The Briscoes haven't started wearing masks inside their home, but everyone has been tested. And everyone, including the youngest member of the family, is making sacrifices.
"I believe it's our duty as a citizen to do so, just to know our status so that we are not endangering anyone else," Briscoe said. "We're just taking all the steps that we can to prevent this from making it into our home."
