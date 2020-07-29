LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant in Louisville's NuLu district has shut itself down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
A cook at Biscuit Belly on East Main Street tested positive for the virus on Monday, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. As a result, the business has temporarily closed and is recommending that all employees get tested for the coronavirus.
"Their symptoms were limited to the upper respiratory tract," the restaurant said in its Facebook post. "This employee never had a fever or any lower respiratory tract symptoms such as those seen in CV-19. ... The employee who tested positive is getting retested this week and will not be allowed back to work until they receive a negative test."
Because of Biscuit Belly's mask usage policy, restaurant management said they don't believe it's likely that other employees got the virus.
The entire restaurant was cleaned with two different kinds of disinfectant on Tuesday.
Biscuit Belly said it will try to use employees from its other locations to reopen the NuLu restaurant.
"We are NOT forcing ANYONE to come back to work if they are uncomfortable or feel unsafe doing so," the restaurant said in its Facebook post.
