LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of faculty at the University of Kentucky wrote a letter to President Eli Capilouto on Thursday in which they asked for him to take steps that would make "an immediate impact on racial equity."
Among their requests was that Rupp Arena be renamed.
The letter from the faculty in the African-American and Africana Studies (AAAS), a department they called a "campus leader in the recruitment and retention of Black faculty," said the actions they propose "focus on deeper, structural change" beyond what the university has already pledged. Among UK's recent announcements was the removal of a controversial mural inside Memorial Hall.
AAAS asks that the famous men's basketball arena be renamed for the following reasons:
The faculty's 10 additional steps for the university are below:
- Maintain current percentages of Black staff amid uncertain financial environment caused by COVID-19 pandemic
- Require all undergraduates take a course on race and inequality
- Increase Black representation among faculty to 15 percent, reflecting the population of Lexington
- Appoint more Black faculty and staff to leadership positions
- Increase support for Black students
- Establish a system of accountability for those who commit racist and other acts of discrimination on campus
- Fund the new Commonwealth Institute for Black Studies
- Join the Universities Studying Slavery collective and begin a major study of the history of slavery and racism
- Minimize the university' cooperation with Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) and the Lexington Police Department
- Rename Rupp Arena
To read the full letter, click here.
