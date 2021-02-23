FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020 file photo, Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, speaks with reporters as House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, watches on at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus called Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, for lawmakers who sparked confrontations with Black legislators last week to face reprimands and for all lawmakers to undergo mandatory anti-bias training. Rep. Shackleford, the Black caucus chairwoman, called the conduct of some Republican members aggressive and intimidating and said it was time to "say enough is enough." (AP Photo Tom Davies File)