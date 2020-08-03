LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Black Lives Matter mural is complete in downtown Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Department of Public Works coordinated with the artists for street closures over the weekend for the mural, which is near the Indiana Avenue between Blackford and West streets, according to Fox 59.
“It’s motivation," community organizer Alan Bacon said. "I mean, it’s a message that really speaks to unity. You know, having a message painted on one of the most historical streets in Indianapolis — Indiana Avenue. So there’s a history component to what we’re trying to accomplish as well."
Bacon said there was more than a dozen Black artists whose work was being incorporated into each individual letter.
“We’re out here trying to spread the message of love and equality,” he said. “We just think that this is a very important moment in Indianapolis’ history and world history. For Indianapolis to take part in driving history and change is really important, and I’m proud of our city.”
Artists worked on the project throughout the weekend, with Indiana Avenue expected to reopen on Monday afternoon.
