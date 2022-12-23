LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black Market KY in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is closed after a car slid off the road and crashed into it.
The store said it happened during the winter storm Thursday night and left a hole in the side of the building with the mural, at 23rd and West Market streets.
It first opened in 2021, serving free fruits and vegetables in west Louisville.
"Black Market is the only source of healthy, nutritious food in the Russell neighborhood since the closing of the neighborhood Kroger," market officials said in a statement.
According to its website, the market is focused on fighting the food apartheid in the west end, where it says there is "about 1 full service grocer per 25,000 residents, compared to a Jefferson County wide ration of 1 per every 12,500 residents."
Most of the food and products sold are Black-owned, and 90% of produce comes from local farmers,
The store is currently closed, but hopes to reopen in early January 2023. Black Market has started a fundraising campaign for repairs.
