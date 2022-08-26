LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The PNC Entrepreneur Plaza officially opened Friday as a dedicated space for Black-owned businesses to sell to guests at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in west Louisville.
In a news release Friday, the Louisville Urban League unveiled the plaza in celebration of National Black Business Month.
"The League's Sports and Learning Campus has always been about more than sports; it allows us to leverage sporting events to fuel investment in the community," Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, said in a news release. "Black businesses will now have the opportunity to sell their products and services to visitors drawn to the facility for track meets, concerts and other local, regional and national events."
HAPPENING NOW: @LouisvilleUL and @PNCBank are officially opening the PNC Entrepreneur Plaza at the Sports & Learning Complex. It’s where small businesses in the West End can set up during events and showcase their goods and services. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/sed9rPuYwG— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) August 26, 2022
The plaza, which has indoor and outdoor space available for pop-up shops, is part of a $1 million grant from the PNC Foundation.
"This is a shining example of possibility," said Kristen Byrd, regional president of PNC. "Of possibility here in Louisville, of possibility in west Louisville."
The Louisville Urban League believes with all of the events at the facility, businesses will be able to get more eyes on their name and more customers. The center gets big crowds for its events, the biggest of which this year will be the ACC indoor track and field championship. Louisville Tourism projects that to bring in $2.2 million in economic impact, and the plaza will help ensure a portion of that is stays with the minority-owned business.
The Louisville Urban League said the dedicated space for businesses will hopefully be life-changing for the owners.
"This is a state-of-the-art track facility, but it is so much more than that," Reynolds said. "First of all, indoor track season is only from November to March or something like that. We have to do other things here. That was always the point for us."
Julee's Mocha Coffee Shop, Chicago's Jerk Tacos and Gye Nyame Books & More are already signed up to hold pop-up marketplaces at the plaza. Any business looking to get involved during events should contact the Louisville Urban League.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.