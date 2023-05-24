LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blackiston Mill Road in Clarksville will soon be closing to thru traffic due to construction.
According to a news release, the town of Clarksville planned to keep the road accessible to make it easier for residents, but safety concerns caused by reckless drivers is forcing the town to completely close the road.
Blackiston Mill Road will be closed on both ends of the construction zone on May 30, which means thru traffic will be prevented from accessing the construction zone.
Motorists will have to connect from the roadway using Blackiston Bowl to the backside of the Peddler's Mall, according to a news release.
Brad Cummings, Clarksville Public Works director, said in a news release the change needed to be made due to safety issues.
“We didn’t go with a hard closure in the beginning in order to make it easier for residents to access their homes and businesses,” said Cummings. “Unfortunately, many drivers continued to use Blackiston Mill Road as a cut through rather than using the posted detour.”
Cummings said drivers were moving recklessly through construction zones and nearly hitting equipment and construction workers.
The closure is scheduled through Nov. 29. Crews are working to add sidewalks, a new turning lane into Peddler's Mall entrance, new sight lines for motorists and improved drainage for storm water runoff, according to a news release.
