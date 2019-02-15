CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Blackiston Mill Road in Clarksville has reopened to traffic a day earlier than expected after flood water blocked shut it down.
Officials initially believed it would remain closed until at least Saturday, but a news release from town officials said the road was reopened around noon on Friday.
A section of the roadway south of the Silver Creek Bridge had been closed since Wednesday morning, and drivers headed north were detoured to Potter's Lane.
The following roads were still closed as of late Friday afternoon.
- Emery Crossing between McCulloch Pike and Bailey Drive
- Gutford Road between Creekside Drive and Pensive Road
- Emery Crossing between McCulloch Pike and Bailey Drive
- Gutford Road between Creekside Drive and Pensive Road
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.