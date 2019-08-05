LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of laid-off Kentucky coal miners made their way to Charleston, West Virginia, for a court hearing on Monday for their employer, who they say owes employees millions in back pay.
The Blackjewel coal miners went to a federal bankruptcy hearing where a judge will decide whether to approve the sale of Blackjewel's assets.
Contura Energy made a bid at an auction to take over three of Blackjewel's coal mines.
The miners said they hadn't been paid by the company, and want to make sure the judge gets them the millions in back pay they are owed.
Workers and their families started protesting last week on the railroad tracks, preventing coal trains from getting through.
