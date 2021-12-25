LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blankets were given out to the homeless community in downtown Louisville on Saturday.
Outreach Christian Fellowship handed out blankets help people in need on Christmas Day in front of Hotel Louisville.
"It's a blessing," Beverly Coleman with Outreach Christian Fellowship said. "It's a felling that you can't even express because God's been so good to us that we want to bless others."
The blankets are called "Seas of Hope."
Coleman says each one was prayed over for whomever receives it and she calls it a blessing to be able to help others.
Chick-fil-A also donated food which was handed out.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.