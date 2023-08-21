LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting along Interstate 71 in Oldham County is expected to resume on Tuesday.
I-Move Kentucky is expanding I-71 in Jefferson County and Oldham County to six lanes. Blasting is expected to continue for the next several months.
According to a news release, crews will perform regular blasting along I-71 North just south of the northbound rest area near Crestwood. It will occur around 2:30 p.m. on weekdays.
I-Move expects rolling traffic stoppages to be in effect for both southbound and northbound lanes to ensure safety for workers and motorists.
The I-Move Kentucky project is making improvements to Interstate 265, I-71 and Interstate 64 in Jefferson and Oldham counties.
Work is scheduled to continue through Spring 2024. For more information on the I-Move project and to sign up for alerts, click here.
