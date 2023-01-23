LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting on the new VA hospital is set to resume this week, which will bring road closures.
During the remaining blasting, I-264 traffic will be stopped. The construction company, Construx, will advise the public on the anticipated closures.
Representatives from the Kentucky Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement will be onsite during the blasting to monitor the situation. This stems from Oct. 4, 2022 when rock debris from the blasting fell on nearby neighbors' homes and I-264.
The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), the Kentucky Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement (KDMRE), and DynoConsult, a third-party hired by the prime contractor Walsh-Turner Joint Venture, all conducted their own investigations. The investigations concluded that the blasting on Oct. 4, 2022, was the result of an "unintended simultaneous detonation of several explosive charges which were designed to detonate on a precisely timed sequence," according to a news release.
To continue to safely remove the rock from the site, USACE and state officials required Walsh-Turner Joint Venture to provide an updated risk remediation plan, which was approved by the USACE and KDMRE. This plan outlines new guidelines for the blasting, such as, increasing the space between charges and "the use of soil overburden along with a layer of blast mats."
For questions, citizens can contact Jarrad Hensley at the VA Louisville Health Care Public Affairs office at 502-287-5502. For more information about the construction and road closures, click here.
