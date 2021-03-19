LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Expect some traffic changes and closures on Interstate 71 in Oldham County.
A road project is underway to improve safety and ease traffic flow along the busy interstate corridor, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Major excavation work is planned Saturday morning starting about 7 a.m. The work will require all lanes of I-71 northbound near Highway 329 be closed. Police and a signed detour will direct drivers.
Temporarily closing the interstate will allow for construction crews to conduct a blast Saturday morning in close proximity to the I-71 travel lanes.
On Friday night, traffic on I-71 northbound will be reduced to one lane at Highway 329 near mile marker 14 to move barrier walls.
When the roadway reopens, traffic on I-71 northbound will continue to be reduced to one lane through Monday at 6 a.m.
Short-term closures (approx. 15 minutes each) may occur Saturday, March 20, and Sunday, March 21, at 5 p.m. to accommodate additional blasts in the area. These will be similar to daily blasting road stoppages that occur daily in the project area.
The work is part of the I-Move Kentucky project, which includes widening I-71 from four to six lanes from I-265 to Highway 329 (Crestwood/Pewee Valley exit). Construction began in May 2020 and the project will be completed in the Fall of 2023.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.